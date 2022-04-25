Triad girls place 5th at Milton-Union track meet

WEST MILTON – The Triad girls track squad placed 5th out of 12 teams at the Milton-Union Invitational on Saturday.

Placing 1st for the Cardinals was Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles (16.30) and the 300 hurdles (49.18). Placing 2nd was Triad’s 4×800 relay team consisting of Abbey Overfield, Tabitha Gaier, Ashtyn Millice and Eaton with a school record time of 1:53.70, topping the old record of 1:56.65. Ellie Johnson placed 3rd in the pole vault (8-6) and Eaton also placed 3rd in the high jump (4-10). Mia LeMay finished 4th in the shot put (29-11.5). Finishing in 5th place were Johnson, Valerie Gaier, Olivia Hall and Millice in the 4×100 relay (59.15) and LeMay in the discus (88-5).

Triad’s boys team placed 9th out of 12 teams.

For the Cardinals, Tyler Gross placed 3rd in the discus (133-0) and 4th in the shot put (38-0). The relay team of Logan Harper, Jacob Haser, Wyatt Robison and Joe Ferguson placed 7th in the 4×800 (9:28.82) and 4×400 (4:02.96).

JH track

The West Liberty-Salem junior high track teams competed at the Mechanicsburg Mid-Season Invitational on Friday.

The Tiger boys finished 12th out of 17 teams with 17.5 points. Winning the meet with 136.5 points was Marysville Bunsold followed by Mechanicsburg with 73.5 points.

Placers for the Tigers included 2nd – 1,600 – Brevin Louden 5:02.60; 4th – 4×200 relay team Casey Boyer, Casey Boyer, Terrence Hayes, Tanner Myers 56.38; high jump – Casey Boyer (tie) 4-10 and 4×400 relay team Casey Boyer, Alex Boyer, Kingston Henry, Tanner Myers 4:50.92.

The WL-S girls team finished 3rd in a tie with Mechanicsburg with 52 points out of 16 teams.

Placers for the Tigers included 2nd – 4×800 relay – Breece Gullett, Mylee Dooley, Malia Miller, Mariska Smith 11:29.38 and 200 – Elise Longshore 29.36 and 3rd – 200 hurdles – Elise Longshore 33.25 and pole vault – Elise Longshore 7-6.