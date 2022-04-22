Shady Bowl set to open season tonight

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will try once again to get its 2022 racing season started tonight as last week’s opener fell victim to weather woes.

This night of speed and fun will honor the memory of longtime car owner/builder Ed Tapp.

Tapp’s cars were always first class equipment with some of the best drivers in the Midwest turning the wheel.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing of Urbana street stocks, the Harrod Septic Solution Compacts, the Frazier and Parsons Decals and Apparel FoMoCo series and the Wooten Automotive and Towing modifieds will be running.

Rounding out the schedule will be the MACKS Karts and a 100-lap King of the Enduro feature.

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. with grandstands opening at 4 p.m. Dashes and heats will start at 6:30 p.m..

In the event of inclement weather, fans are advised to call the speedway (937-585-9456), visit the website shadybowlspeedway.rocks or visit the Facebook page.