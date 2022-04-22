Falcon boys place 5th at Miami East JH meet

CASSTOWN – Graham competed in the Miami East Junior High Track Invitational.

Placers for Graham included Garrett Wallen second in the 1,600 meter run (5:06.04) and third in the 800 meter run (2:22.73), Sam Dunn first in the discus (114-2) and second in the 100 meter dash (12.59), Zackary Estep second in the high jump (5-4), Carter Sparks third in the 100 meter dash (12.86), the 4×800 meter relay team of Sebastian Roberts, Jesse Jenkins, Jack Bonham and Wallen first (9:55.59) and the 4×100 meter relay of Nathan Dunn, Estep, Sparks and Dunn third (51.74).

The Falcon boys placed fifth out of 12 teams.

For the Graham girls, Ivy Hatfield placed second place in the high jump (4-4). The Falcon girls finished ninth out of 12 teams.