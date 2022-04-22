CBC seeking new commissioner

The Central Buckeye Conference is seeking a new commissioner.

The CBC is looking for someone who shares the conference’s commitment to its student-athletes, is a strong leader and appreciates high school Athletics in west-central Ohio.

Past experience as an athletic administrator is preferred.

The job description for the position can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cZLcfJNyjDDznJG2izvsXUvlVKkm4Jj75KpYDlN9g_E/edit?usp=sharing.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Mark Holbrook at [email protected] by May 13.