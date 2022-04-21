Graham girls win Greenon Track Invitational

ENON – The Graham girls track team won the Greenon Invitational.

For the Falcons, the 4×800 meter relay team of Kelsey Demarco, Parker Drewery, Grace Nash and Hailey Nash earned 1st place; the 4×400 meter relay team of Amber Robeson, Grace Nash, Taylor Aldredge and Ella Parke earned 1st place; the 4×100 meter relay team of Amber Robeson, Reese Fisher, Alli Putnam and Kaylie Strickland earned 4th place.

Grace Nash earned 1st place in both the 400 and 200 meter dashes; Amber Robeson earned 1st place in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles; Taylor Aldredge earned 1st place in both the 100 meter dash and long jump. She also earned 2nd place in the high jump; Hailey Nash earned 1st place in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs; Kelsey DeMarco earned 2nd place in the 3,200 meter run; Alli Putnam earned 4th place in the long jump and Ella Parke earned 4th place in the 400 meter dash.

M’burg meet

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians’ boys team placed 2nd and the girls were 3rd at a Mechanicsburg quad track meet.

Placers for the Mechanicsburg boys were 4×800 – 1st place (Joshua Porter, Liam Smith, Luke Bryant, Jon Luke Blanton); 100 dash – 1st place (Kailen Butler); 1,600 run – 1st place (Will Negley); 4×100 – 1st place (Kailen Butler, Liam Smith, Peyton Leeson, Danny Mascadri); 400 dash – 4th place (Luke Bryant); 800 run – 3rd place (Luke Bryant); 200 dash – 2nd place (Kailen Butler) and 4th place (Peyton Leeson); 3,200 run – 1st place (Joshua Porter); 4×400 – 3rd place (Will Negley, Joshua Porter, Jon Luke Blanton, Peyton Leeson); shot put – 3rd place (Cody Haynes) and 4th place (Jordan Hood); discus – 2nd place (Jordan Hood), 3rd place (Cody Haynes) and 4th place (Danny Mascadri); pole vault – 1st place (Danny Mascadri); long jump – 2nd place (Peyton Leeson) and high jump – 3rd place (Danny Mascadri).

Placers for the Mechanicsburg girls were 100 dash – 1st place (Olivia Skillings); 4×200 – 3rd place (Dani Schipfer, Taylor Miller, Lilly Marsh, and Lily Eck); 1,600 run – 2nd place (Jenna Tull); 400 dash – 1st place (Olivia Skillings); 200 dash – 1st place (Olivia Skillings); 4×400 – 2nd place (Taylor Miller, Lilly Marsh, Lily Eck, Bailey Stapleton); shot put – 1st place (Kara Bebout), 2nd place (Payton Murphy) and 4th place (Dani Schipfer); discus – 1st place (Payton Murphy); long jump – 2nd place (Olivia Skillings).