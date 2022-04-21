UHS rallies to beat Graham in softball

ST. PARIS – Urbana scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat Graham, 8-7, in CBC softball.

The victory was Urbana’s first of the season.

For the Hillclimbers (1-9, 1-6), Emily Skelley was 3 for 5 with a home run and 2 RBI, Baley Smith had 2 RBI and Gracie Hower and Marah Donahoe each had 2 hits.

For the Falcons (0-8, 0-6), Marissa Pine took the loss, Mackenzie Clark was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and Rylee Olson was 3 for 4.

WL-S prevails

JAMESTOWN – WL-S defeated Greeneview, 6-3, in OHC softball.

For the Tigers (5-6, 5-5), Kennedy Wallace earned the win and had 7 strikeouts and Ava Buck, Wallace and Brooklyn Wilcoxon each had 2 hits.

Indians win

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Mechanicsburg beat Southeastern, 6-0, in OHC softball.

The Indians (7-1, 7-0) had 12 hits compared to 1 for the Trojans.