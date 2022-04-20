Competing in the 3,200

Left to right, Triad’s Joe Ferguson, Urbana’s Jack Buckalew and Triad’s Wyatt Robison compete in the 3,200 run at Northeastern. Ferguson won the race. The Urbana boys and girls teams both placed second. The Triad boys were third and the Triad girls were fourth. No other results were reported.

Left to right, Triad’s Joe Ferguson, Urbana’s Jack Buckalew and Triad’s Wyatt Robison compete in the 3,200 run at Northeastern. Ferguson won the race. The Urbana boys and girls teams both placed second. The Triad boys were third and the Triad girls were fourth. No other results were reported.