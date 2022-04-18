Local prep softball teams fall

SPRINGFIELD – Kenton Ridge beat Graham, 5-2, in CBC softball on Friday.

For the Falcons (0-6, 0-4), Carissa Tourney was 2 for 3 with a double.

Triad falls

LONDON – Madison Plains downed Triad, 4-2, in OHC softball.

For Triad (2-8, 0-6), Lilly Greene took the loss. She had 10 strikeouts and no walks. Greene went 4 for 4 with 2 doubles and an RBI, Morgan Alexander was 1 for 4 with a stolen base and Mallory Hayes was 1 for 4 with a stolen base and an RBI.

UHS loses

LONDON – Urbana lost to London, 6-1, in CBC softball on Friday.

UHS is now 0-9, 0-6.

WL-S falls

WEST JEFFERSON – WL-S fell to West Jefferson, 10-0, in OHC softball on Saturday.

For the Tigers (3-6, 3-5), Aleah Reed and Kennedy Wallace each had a hit.