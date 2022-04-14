WL-S girls win OHC North JH track meet

MILFORD CENTER – West Liberty-Salem competed at the OHC North Junior High Track Meet.

The WL-S girls were 1st with 133.5 points. Mechanicsburg was 3rd with 71 points and Triad was 6th with 28.5 points.

Earning first-place finishes for the Tigers were 4×800 relay team – Gwen McCullough, Mylee Dooley, Malia Miller and Breece Gullett 11:14.13 (new school record); 100 hurdles – Hattie Jacobs 18.46l 4×100 relay team – Tori Douthwaite, Elise Longshore, Chloe Griffith and Gwen McCullough 55.85; 200 hurdles – Elise Longshore 32.99; 4×400 relay team – Breece Gullett, Malia Miller, Raylea Henry and Hattie Jacobs 4:55.65; long jump – Chloe Griffith 14-3 and shot put – Lyndee Harrison 28-9.

The Tiger boys finished in 2nd place with 115.5 points behind Mechanicsburg with 123 points. Triad was 6th with 39 points.

Earning first-place finishes for the Tigers were the 4×800 relay team – Dylan King, Caleb Larson, Taryn Bradley and Brevin Louden – 9:48.97 (new record); 1,600 – Dylan King 5:13.6; 4×100 relay team – Tanner Myers, Alex Boyer, Terrence Hayes and Zander Gluckle 56.19; 400 – Brevin Louden 58.38; 4×200 relay team – Alex Boyer, Wyatt Longaberger, Jacob Lauck and Tanner Myers 1:59.21 and 800 – Caleb Larson 2:24.82.

No other results were reported.