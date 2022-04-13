Tigers defeat Madison Plains in baseball

WEST LIBERTY – Despite allowing three runs in the sixth inning, West Liberty-Salem defeated Madison Plains, 5-3, in OHC baseball.

Adam LaRoche was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. The lefthander lasted five innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out five. Austin Olejniczak threw two innings in relief.

For WL-S (3-4, 2-3), Payton Knight had a home run, Isaac Reames was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Christian Griffith was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

The WL-S jayvee baseball team beat Madison Plains, 26-2. For the Tigers, Brodey Deam, Cody Crawford and Peyton Hull combined to pitch 4 shutout innings, allowing just 1 hit and 2 walks while striking out 10. Offensively, Jayden Temple had 3 hits (2 doubles) and 2 RBI. Hull had 3 hits and 3 RBI. Crawford had 2 hits (1 double) and 5 RBI and Caleb Hershberger was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.

Indians fall

MECHANICSBURG – Greenon scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Mechanicsburg, 2-1, in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (6-1, 3-1), Aaron Conley had a double and a run scored and Jake Edwards took the loss despite striking out 14.

Graham loses

RICHWOOD – North Union scored 2 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Graham, 5-4, in CBC baseball.

For the Falcons (4-2, 1-2), Ben Sells was 2 for 2 and Adam Levy had 2 RBI.

UHS falls

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan topped Urbana, 3-1, in CBC baseball.

For the Hillclimbers (0-5, 0-3), Will Donahoe had an RBI and took the loss.