Urbana’s Emily Skelley drives an RBI double during Monday’s softball game with visiting North Union. UHS was trailing 3-1 when the game was postponed by rain. It will be finished at North Union today, weather permitting.

Urbana’s Emily Skelley drives an RBI double during Monday’s softball game with visiting North Union. UHS was trailing 3-1 when the game was postponed by rain. It will be finished at North Union today, weather permitting.