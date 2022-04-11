Posted on by

Mechanicsburg sweeps Madison Plains


Staff report

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians routed Madison Plains, 20-4, in 5 innings in OHC baseball on Friday.

Mechanicsburg scored 12 runs in the second inning.

For the Indians (6-0, 3-0), Aaron Conley was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored, Mason Hess was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored and Jake Edwards was 2 for 2 with 4 runs scored.

In OHC softball on Friday, Mechanicsburg beat Madison Plains, 10-0, in 5 innings.

For the Indians (4-1, 4-0), Emma Rodgers was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI, Jasalyn Sartin had a home run and 4 RBI and Addie DeLong was 2 for 3.

JV softball

The WL-S jayvee softball team started the season with a 13-3 win over Mechanicsburg. Brittany Neer led the Tigers with 2 hits and 3 RBI. Laila Butler and Bexley Wilcoxon each had 2 RBI and Neer was the winning pitcher with 7 strikeouts.

Mechanicsburg did not report statistics.

