Conley leads Indians to win in baseball

MECHANICSBURG – Aaron Conley earned the win and was 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, a home run and 5 RBI as Mechanicsburg beat Northeastern, 11-1, in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (5-0, 2-0), Mason Hess was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Lane Poland was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 2 runs scored.

UHS loses

Visiting Kenton Ridge topped Urbana, 7-4, in CBC baseball.

For UHS (0-4, 0-2), Levi Stapleton was 2 for 3.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Tecumseh nipped Graham, 2-1, in 8 innings in CBC baseball.

For the Falcons (4-1, 1-1), Sam Ludlow was 2 for 4.

WL-S loses

WEST LIBERTY – Cedarville topped West Liberty-Salem, 9-2, in OHC baseball.

The Tigers are now 2-4, 1-3.