Wayne rallies to beat Urbana in baseball


Urbana’s Braeden Stambaugh slides safely into home against Wayne.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

Visiting Wayne rallied to beat Urbana, 11-7, in non-league baseball.

Wayne scored nine runs over the final three innings.

UHS is now 0-1.

WL-S falls

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Southeastern beat West Liberty-Salem, 8-1, in OHC baseball.

Will Motzko took the loss for WL-S. The lefty surrendered four runs on four hits over three innings, striking out three.

For the Tigers (1-1), Payton Knight, Adam LaRoche and Christian Griffith each racked up multiple hits.

The WL-S jayvees topped Southeastern, 19-4. For the Tigers, Sam Lauck was 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and 4 RBI, Jacob Griffith added 2 hits and 4 RBI and Dylan Wing earned the win.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – In non-league baseball, Graham defeated Triad, 11-4.

For the Falcons (1-0), Eli Hollingsworth and Sam Ludlow were each 3 for 4.

For the Cardinals (0-1), Diego Hernandez was 2 for 3.

