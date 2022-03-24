Cable 5K Run/Walk to be held May 7

The 4th Annual Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk will be held on May 7, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Sign-in will be at the Wayne Township Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, Ohio. Participants need to register online by April 15, 2022, at http://www.cantstoprunningco.com (print form, sign it and mail in with entry fee).

Trophy and certificate will be awarded to top three males, top three females and top three 12-U youth.

All proceeds benefit the Wayne Township Park.

More information is available at http://www.waynetownship-champaigncounty.com.