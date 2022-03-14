Posted on by

Hurst, Moyer place second


Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst (right) competes in the Division III state final at 157 pounds on Sunday in Columbus. Hurst lost the match and placed second.

Mechanicsburg’s Westyn Moyer competes in the Division III state final at 150 pounds on Sunday in Columbus. Moyer lost the match and placed second.


