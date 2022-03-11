State tournament action

Mechanicsburg’s Westyn Moyer takes down his first-round opponent at 150 pounds during the Division III state tournament in Columbus on Friday. At press time Friday night, the Indians were in third place.
Graham’s Beric Jordan cruises to a first-round win at 106 pounds at the Division II state tournament in Columbus on Friday. At press time Friday night, the Falcons were in first place.
Mechanicsburg’s Westyn Moyer takes down his first-round opponent at 150 pounds during the Division III state tournament in Columbus on Friday. At press time Friday night, the Indians were in third place.
Graham’s Beric Jordan cruises to a first-round win at 106 pounds at the Division II state tournament in Columbus on Friday. At press time Friday night, the Falcons were in first place.