Local bowlers ready for state tournament

The Graham and Mechanicsburg boys and girls bowling teams will be participating in the state tournament this weekend at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Mechanicsburg won last week’s Division II boys bowling district tournament and Graham was fourth.

The Indians rolled a team score of 4,435 and the Falcons had a 4,073.

For Mechanicsburg, Peyton Leeson rolled a 708 to tie for first place overall.

Also for the Indians, Jack Wolf rolled a 673 to place ninth, Eli Mayberry had a 596 and Zach Miller a 591.

For the Falcons, Spencer Hannahs rolled a 684 to place seventh overall, Tyler Dowty had a 639 and Ayden Tudor a 587.

The Division II boys state tournament will be held on Friday beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Graham won last week’s Division II district girls bowling tournament and Mechanicsburg was second.

The Falcons had a team score of 3,715 and the Indians had a 3,687.

In addition, Urbana’s Riley Smith qualified for state by rolling a 570 and placing 10th overall.

For Graham, Gracie Astry rolled a 603 to place second overall, Sarah Behrens a 581 to place fifth, Paityn Dowty a 562 and Kailey Dowty a 543.

For Mechanicsburg, Charli Hawk rolled a 576 to place seventh, Hannah Dingledine a 540, Caroline Nott a 534 and Taylor Rausch a 504.

The Division II girls state tournament will be held on Saturday beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl is located at 3224 South High Street.