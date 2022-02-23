Graham, M’burg girls qualify for state in bowling

BEAVERCREEK – Graham won the Division II district girls bowling tournament and Mechanicsburg was second.

Both teams qualified for the state tournament.

The Falcons had 3,715 pins and the Indians had 3,687.

In addition, Urbana’s Riley Smith qualified for state by rolling a 570 and placing 10th overall.

For Graham, Gracie Astry rolled a 603 to place second overall, Sarah Behrens a 581 to place fifth, Paityn Dowty a 562 and Kailey Dowty a 543.

For Mechanicsburg, Charli Hawk rolled a 576 to place seventh, Hannah Dingledine a 540, Caroline Nott a 534 and Taylor Rausch a 504.

The state tournament will be held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on March 4-5.