Mechanicsburg girls claim sectional bowling title

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team won the OHSAA Division II Southwest District Sectional Tournament held at Poelking Marion Lanes.

Graham placed fourth and Urbana was seventh to also advance to the district, which will be held in Beavercreek on Tuesday.

The Indians were led by Kennedy Moore and Charli Hawk, who finished in the top 10 as individuals.

Moore rolled a 257, 201 and 177 for a 635 to finish first and Hawk a 196, 203 and 161 for a 560 to finish eighth.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Caroline Nott rolled a 178, 146, 128 for a 452, Hannah Dingledine a 190, 158, 151 for a 499, Taylor Rausch a 158 and Faith Ford a 202.

For the Falcons at the sectional, Gracie Astry rolled a 602 to place third overall, Paityn Dowty rolled a 535, Kailey Dowty a 507 and Lexi Cupps a 454.

For the Hillclimbers, Riley Smith rolled a 580 to place fifth, Jazmyn Scott rolled a 556 and Maya Stokes a 432.

WL-S’s Alyssa Meuller qualified as an individual with a 443.