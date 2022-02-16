Urbana, WL-S girls fall in sectionals

NEW CARLISLE – Eaton knocked off Urbana, 68-53, in the Division II girls basketball sectional.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 40-25, at the half.

”We got down in the first quarter and just couldn’t recover,” said UHS Coach Amanda Mounce. “We made a great third-quarter run, cutting it to 4, but couldn’t execute down the stretch.”

For the Hillclimbers (15-9), Peyton Mounce led all scorers with 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds and 4 assists. Lyza Forson had 13 points, Reagan Cotner had 7 points and 8 rebounds and Maleah Murphy added 4 points and 5 assists.

WL-S falls

DAYTON – Miami East nipped West Liberty-Salem, 26-23, in the Division III girls basketball sectional.

For the Tigers (11-12), Aubrey Williams had 8 points and Gabby Williams added 6.