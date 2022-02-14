Mechanicsburg bowling teams claim OHC titles

BEACERCREEK – The Mechanicsburg boys and girls bowling teams each won the OHC tournament held at Beaver-Vu Lanes on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg’s Jack Wolf was the tournament champion with a 674 series.

For the Indians, Peyton Leeson was named the OHC bowler of the year; Leeson, Eli Mayberry, Wolf and Christopher Ritchie were each named first-team All-OHC and Bryen DeWitt and Zach Miller were each named to the second team.

The Mechanicsburg girls were led by Charli Hawk, who rolled a 523 and Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 518.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Kennedy Moore rolled a 155, 145, 216 for a 516, Taylor Rausch a 161, 145, 180 for a 486 and Caroline Nott a 162, 156 for a 318.

Nott, Dingledine, Rausch and Moore were each named first-team All-OHC and Hawk was named to the second team.