Indians sweep Southeastern in bowling

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team beat Southeastern, 2,761-2,624, in OHC action. The Indians were led by Peyton Leeson, who rolled a 461 with games of 256 and 205.

Also for Mechanicsburg (16-1, 6-0), Zach Miller rolled a 186, 188 for a 374, Chris Ritchie a 193, 212 for a 405, Eli Mayberry a 211 and Bryen DeWitt a 191, 212 for a 403.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won, 1,901-1,615. The Indians were led by Jordan Sadowski, who rolled a 318 with games of 159 and 159. Wyatt Cordell had a 121, 146 for a 267 and Aaron Adams a 142, 157 for a 299.

The Mechanicsburg girls won, 2,282-1,661. The Indians were led by Caroline Nott, who rolled a 469 with games of 225 and 244.

Also for Mechanicsburg (15-2, 6-0), Kennedy Moore rolled a 123, Charli Hawk a 152, Hannah Dingledine a 155 and Kendall Rausch a 150.