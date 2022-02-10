Indians defeat Tigers in girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Olivia Skillings scored a game-high 13 points as Mechanicsburg beat WL-S, 46-20, in OHC girls basketball.

For the Indians (19-2, 15-1), Dani Schipfer and Emily Conley each had 11 points.

For the Tigers (11-11, 9-7), Chaley Wade had 6 points.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 24-21. Maddie Cole had 8 points for the Tigers and Jenna Tull had 15 for the Indians.

Graham girls fall

Northwestern topped Graham, 45-35, in CBC/MRD girls basketball.

The Falcons (3-17, 1-9) trailed, 22-15, at the half.

M’burg boys lose

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern rallied to knock off Mechanicsburg, 47-33, in OHC boys basketball.

The Indians (4-14, 1-14) led, 18-17, at the half.

Graham boys fall

ST. PARIS – Carroll defeated Graham, 53-42, in non-league boys basketball.

The Falcons (7-12) trailed, 22-18, at the half.

“Once we settled down and locked down on defense, we were fine,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “I’m proud of our kids, especially our seniors, for the fight they showed. It was cool to see Cooper Strader, one of our seniors, get in after a season-ending injury. We’re definitely better than our record shows, and we’ve proven it the past couple of games.”

Carroll won the jayvee game, 38-37. Owen Powell had 16 points for the Falcons.

Graham plays at Indian Lake tonight.

Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley heads to the basket past WL-S”s Megan Hollar. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_conley.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley heads to the basket past WL-S”s Megan Hollar. Photo by John Coffman Photography