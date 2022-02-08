Boys hoops sectional pairings announced

In the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield, Urbana will play either Valley View or Trotwood Madison on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. and Graham will play Ponitz on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

In the Division III boys basketball sectional at Northmont, WL-S will play Brookville on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

In the Division III boys basketball sectional at Vandalia Butler, Triad will play Northeastern on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Mechanicsburg will play Preble Shawnee on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

To see the entire brackets, go to ohsaa.org.