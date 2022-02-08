Posted on by

Boys hoops sectional pairings announced


Staff report

In the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield, Urbana will play either Valley View or Trotwood Madison on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. and Graham will play Ponitz on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

In the Division III boys basketball sectional at Northmont, WL-S will play Brookville on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

In the Division III boys basketball sectional at Vandalia Butler, Triad will play Northeastern on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Mechanicsburg will play Preble Shawnee on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

To see the entire brackets, go to ohsaa.org.

