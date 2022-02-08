Urbana beats Graham at the buzzer

Urbana’s Jonathan Hildebrand hit a basket at the buzzer to beat visiting Graham, 48-46, in CBC/MRD boys basketball.

The Falcons jumped out to an early 13-0 lead before UHS mounted a comeback.

Graham led, 25-22, at the half.

For the Hillclimbers, Hildebrand led all scorers with 17 points and Will Donahoe added 9.

For the Falcons (7-11, 4-5), Eric Goddard had 16 points and Eli Hollingsworth added 10.

“We had the chance to beat a good team, and we should’ve because we played hard,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “A lot of our guys kept the team together, but Zack Vanscoy led the team well. He only scored 6 points but impacted the game in so many other ways that go unnoticed.”

Urbana (13-6, 8-1) would claim the outright CBC/MRD title with a victory over winless Northwestern Friday night at UHS.

Triad falls

TIPP CITY – Bethel defeated Triad, 73-57, in non-league boys basketball.

For the Cardinals (7-12), Carson Manley had 15 points, Caleb Thomas had 12 and Ayden Sanford and Ayden Spriggs each added 11.

Bethel won the jayvee game, 45-27.

Triad hosts Shekinah Christian on Thursday.

JH basketball

In the CBC 8th grade boys basketball tournament, Urbana topped Graham, 47-33. For UJHS (9-8), JJ Johnson had 20 points and Gavin Dyer added 14.

Graham did not report statistics.

Urbana's Jonathan Hildebrand shoots over Graham's Zack Vanscoy at UHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography