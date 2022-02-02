Indians sweep Fairbanks in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Fairbanks, 2,367-1,734, in OHC action.

The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 375 with games of 197 and 178.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Caroline Nott rolled a 191, 160 for a 351, Charli Hawk a 170, Taylor Rausch a 161, Kennedy Moore a 151, Kendall Rausch a 155, Gwen Westfall a 156 and Faith Ford a 194.

The Mechanicsburg boys won, 2,647-2,368.

The Indians were led by Christopher Ritchie, who rolled a high game of 214.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Eli Mayberry rolled a 172, Peyton Leeson a 213, Zach Miller a 180, Jack Wolf a 213, Bryen DeWitt a 167, Jacob Brumfield a 152, 180 for a 332 and Aaron Adams a 183, 111 for a 294.

WL-S bowling

WL-S finished third in a boys bowling tri-match with Riverside and Greenon.

For the Tigers, Skylor Mueller rolled a 183-213 396, Eli Ullery a 224-168 392 and Sam Erne a 150-155 305.

The WL-S girls finished second in the same tri-match.

Graham sweeps

The Graham boys bowling team beat London, 3,016-2,127, in CBC action.

For the Falcons, Tyler Dowty rolled a 235-244 479, Daniel Evans a 219-215 434 and Peyton Schwierking a 212-212 424.

The Graham girls won, 2,465-1,842.

For the Falcons, Kailey Dowty rolled a 241-176 417, Gracie Astry a 192-210 402 and Alexis Cupps a 166-187 353.