Urbana defeats Indian Lake in boys hoops

LEWISTOWN – Urbana knocked off Indian Lake, 61-47, in CBC/MRD boys basketball.

UHS led, 39-21, at the half.

With the win, the Hillclimbers are now 12-6, 7-1 while the Lakers drop to 11-6, 5-2.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – Graham defeated Ben Logan, 50-36, in CBC/MRD boys basketball.

For the Falcons (7-10, 4-4), Bode McGuire had 16 points and Eric Goddard added 11.

“We had great energy,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “We talked on defense in the second half. We have been playing fairly unselfish offensively, so we need to continue that momentum going into the next couple of weeks.”

Ben Logan won the jayvee game, 44-36. For the Falcons, Owen Powell and Adam Levy each had 16 points.

WL-S falls

WEST JEFFERSON – West Liberty-Salem lost to West Jefferson, 37-36, in OHC boys basketball.

For the Tigers (10-8. 8-6), Taran Logwood had 10 points, Logan Saylor had 9 and Matthew Jones added 7.

West Jefferson won the jayvee game, 34-33. For the Tigers, Jayden Temple had 8 points and Andre Jones added 7.