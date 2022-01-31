Graham wrestlers go 2-0 at Columbian tri-match

TIFFIN – Graham beat Western Reserve Academy, 54-16, and Tiffin Columbian, 52-12, during a wrestling tri-match here on Saturday.

Results for the Western Reserve Academy match were: 157 Gunner Cramblett (G) won by forfeit, 165 Luke James (G) won by forfeit, 175 Zack Burroughs (G) won by forfeit, 190 Evan Lykins (G) won by forfeit, 215 Carter Neves (G) won by forfeit, 285 Nolan Neves (G) won by forfeit, 106 Beric Jordan (G) tech fall 23-8 Calvin Werdan (W), 113 double forfeit, 120 Brogan Tucker (G) maj dec 9-0 Marco Cartella (W), 126 Matt Hart (W) pinned Colt Ryan (G), 132 TJ Langley (W) pinned Bryce Kohler (G), 138 Sam Caratella (W) maj dec 12-0 Hayden Hughes (G), 144 Nolan Gessler (G) tf 17-0 Omar White-Evans (W) and 150 Eli Jacks (G) maj dec 13-4 Adam Ramsey (W).

Results for the Tiffin Columbian match were: 175 Brody Conley (T) pinned Zack Burroughs (G), 190 Evan Lykins (G) md 13-5 Manny Aller (T), 215 Carter Neves (G) won by forfeit, 285 Nolan Neves (G) pin 0:15 Max Fortney (T), 106 Beric Jordan (G) tf 21-5 Dallas Glenn (T), 113 Brogan Tucker (G) pin 1:26 Jaydin Depinet (T), 120 Colt Ryan (G) pinned Preston Elchert (T), 126 Bryce Kohler (G) pinned Jonah Moyer (T), 132 double forfeit, 138 Bret Minnich (T) dec 5-4 Hayden Hughes (G), 144 Nolan Gessler (G) dec 6-1 Maddox Simcoe (T), 150 Eli Jacks (G) pinned A.J. Bonnell (T), 157 Gunner Cramblett (G) md 15-4 Luc Busdeker (T) and 165 Max Ray (T) dec 5-2 Luke James (G).

Five Graham wrestlers entered the Vandalia Butler Jayvee Invitational on Saturday. All won matches with 150 Cameron (Joey) Mockbee placing 2nd, 120 Carter DeMarco 3rd and 175 Chett Mannier 3rd. The Falcons finished in 9th place out of 24 teams.

Addison Dillow represented Graham at the Bellefontaine Iron Maiden wrestling tourney. She finished 5th in her weight class.

This Saturday, Graham will host the Division II State Duals Regional Tournament.

Triad places 23rd

LIMA – Triad placed 23rd overall at the 43-team Lima Central Catholic Wrestling Invitational.

For the Cardinals, Awsome Mitchell placed 7th at 165 pounds after going 4-2.

Brant Bollack (150) and Reid Todhunter (157) each went 3-2.

Triad will travel to the Ada Invitational this weekend.

For WL-S at Lima Central Catholic, Jacob Griffith placed 8th at 132 as he went 3-3 with 2 pins.

At 157, Gabe McGill went 3-2 with 3 pins.