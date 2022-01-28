Urbana sweeps Northwestern in bowling

Urbana beat Northwestern, 2,722-2,577, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS, Kaz Scott rolled a 190-258 448, Logan Dale a 254-185 439 and Draden Belt a 176-197 373.

Urbana won the girls match, 2,328-2,307.

For the Hillclimbers, Jazmyn Scott rolled a 167-241 408, Maya Stokes a 187-162 349 and Riley Smith a 173-133 306.

In OHC bowling, the WL-S boys downed Northeastern, 2,007-1,944. For the Tigers, Levi Shafer rolled a 226-153 379 and Skylor Mueller a 182-168 350.

Northeastern won the girls match, 1,945-1,590.