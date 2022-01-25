WL-S Hall of Famers to be honored Feb. 4-5

The WL-S Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized on Feb. 4 prior to the start of the boys varsity basketball game. At the conclusion of the game, there will be a dessert social in the auxiliary gym.

The formal induction ceremony will be held on Feb. 5 at the Urbana Christian Conference Center; 5:30 p.m. is social hour, 6:30 p.m. is dinner and 7:30 p.m. is the induction ceremony. Tickets are $30 each for the evening, and must be purchased by Jan. 27 by calling the WL-S Athletic Office at (937) 465-1149 or emailing Jake Vitt at jvitt@wlstigers.org.

The Class of 2022 inductees includes Logan Link, Becka Peterson and the 2014 Division III state champion 4×400 relay team comprised of Conner Karg, Kelvin Shank, Taylor Cordell and Kam Evans.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys beat Tecumseh, 53-21. For UJHS (12-1), Nick Webb had 13 points and Grady Lantz added 11.

Urbana won the 8th grade boys game, 48-47. For UJHS (7-7), Brody Donahoe had 12 points and Colten Teepe and JJ Johnson each had 10.

The Urbana 7th grade girls defeated Tecumseh, 34-19. Addi Hegyi led UJHS with 12 points and Brylee Spriggs added 11.

Urbana’s 8th grade girls team rallied to win, 36-31. For UJHS, Brylee Spriggs led all scorers with 12 points in only 2 quarters and Alex Dixon added 11.

