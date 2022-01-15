Indians sweep Northeastern in bowling

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team beat Northeastern, 3,096-1,383, in OHC action.

The Indians were led by Peyton Leeson, who rolled games of 223, 290 (11 strikes in a row) for a 513.

Also for Mechanicsburg (10-1, 4-0), Eli Mayberry rolled a 226, Zach Miller a 151, 247 for a 398, Bryen DeWitt a 223, 224 for a 447, Jack Wolf a 227, 215 for a 442 and Christopher Ritchie a 235.

The Mechanicsburg girls won, 2,182-1,805.

The Indians were led by Faith Ford, who rolled a 356 with games of 171 and 185.

Also for Mechanicsburg (10-1, 4-0), Caroline Nott rolled a 137, 158 for a 295, Kennedy Moore a 135, 156 for a 291, Taylor Rausch a 168, 140 for a 308 and Charli Hawk a 166.