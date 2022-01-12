Urbana wins, Graham falls in boys hoops

Urbana knocked off visiting Kenton Ridge, 54-40, in CBC boys basketball.
The Hillclimbers led, 26-21, at the half.
For Urbana (8-3), Landon Key had 19 points, Will Donahoe had 13 and Max Keely added 11.
UHS plays at Northwestern Friday night.
Graham loses
ST. PARIS – Tecumseh defeated Graham, 57-31, in CBC boys basketball.
The Falcons (5-5) trailed, 26-21, at the intermission but were out-scored, 31-10, in the second half.
“The outcome won’t change unless we change,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “We were a completely different team in the first half than we were in the second. Hopefully, our attitudes change.”
Tecumseh won the jayvee game, 53-35.
Graham hosts Indian Lake Friday night.
WL-S falls
CEDARVILLE – West Liberty-Salem lost to Cedarville, 66-48, in OHC boys basketball.
For the Tigers (5-6, 4-4), Logan Saylor had 18 points and Owen Johnson added 10.
Cedarville won the jayvee game, 45-33. For the Tigers, Taran Logwood had 14 points.
WL-S hosts Catholic Central Friday night.
Triad loses
SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Catholic Central defeated Triad, 72-42, in OHC boys basketball.
Triad trailed, 39-22, at the half.
For the Cardinals (4-8, 2-7), Ayden Sanford had 10 points.
Central won the jayvee game, 43-41.
Triad hosts Madison Plains Friday night.
Indians fall
JAMESTOWN – Greeneview downed Mechanicsburg, 61-28, in OHC boys basketball.
The Indians (2-7, 1-7) trailed, 31-15, at the half.
Mechanicsburg hosts Southeastern Friday night.