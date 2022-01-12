Urbana wins, Graham falls in boys hoops

Urbana knocked off visiting Kenton Ridge, 54-40, in CBC boys basketball.

The Hillclimbers led, 26-21, at the half.

For Urbana (8-3), Landon Key had 19 points, Will Donahoe had 13 and Max Keely added 11.

UHS plays at Northwestern Friday night.

Graham loses

ST. PARIS – Tecumseh defeated Graham, 57-31, in CBC boys basketball.

The Falcons (5-5) trailed, 26-21, at the intermission but were out-scored, 31-10, in the second half.

“The outcome won’t change unless we change,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “We were a completely different team in the first half than we were in the second. Hopefully, our attitudes change.”

Tecumseh won the jayvee game, 53-35.

Graham hosts Indian Lake Friday night.

WL-S falls

CEDARVILLE – West Liberty-Salem lost to Cedarville, 66-48, in OHC boys basketball.

For the Tigers (5-6, 4-4), Logan Saylor had 18 points and Owen Johnson added 10.

Cedarville won the jayvee game, 45-33. For the Tigers, Taran Logwood had 14 points.

WL-S hosts Catholic Central Friday night.

Triad loses

SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Catholic Central defeated Triad, 72-42, in OHC boys basketball.

Triad trailed, 39-22, at the half.

For the Cardinals (4-8, 2-7), Ayden Sanford had 10 points.

Central won the jayvee game, 43-41.

Triad hosts Madison Plains Friday night.

Indians fall

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview downed Mechanicsburg, 61-28, in OHC boys basketball.

The Indians (2-7, 1-7) trailed, 31-15, at the half.

Mechanicsburg hosts Southeastern Friday night.

Graham’s Eric Goddard (44) goes high for a rebound during a game with visiting Tecumseh. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_goddard.jpg Graham’s Eric Goddard (44) goes high for a rebound during a game with visiting Tecumseh. Photo by John Coffman Photography