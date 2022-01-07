Mechanicsburg sweeps WL-S in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat WL-S, 2,376-1,582, in OHC action.

The Indians were led by Taylor Rausch, who rolled a 417 with games of 203 and 214.

Also for Mechanicsburg (8-1, 3-0), Hannah Dingledine rolled a 165, 225 for a 390, Caroline Nott a 159, 165 for a 324, Charli Hawk a 170 and Faith Ford a 140.

Mechanicsburg won the boys match, 2,755-2,087.

For the Indians (8-1, 3-0), Peyton Leeson rolled a 245-199 444, Eli Mayberry a 224-208 432, Zachary Miller a 208-194 402 and Bryen DeWitt a 170-178 348.

For the Tigers (1-5, 1-3), Skylor Mueller rolled a 205-192 397, Holden Shafer a 184-124 308, Eli Ullery a 134-154 288 and Luke Thomas a 139-129 268.

UHS sweeps NU

Urbana downed North Union, 2,214-1,836, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Hillclimbers (4-8, 4-7), Logan Dale rolled a 194-168 362, Kaz Scott a 200-152 352, Aydan Reisinger a 177-139 316 and Draden Belt a 154-152 306.

In girls action, Urbana won, 2,018-1,797.

For the Hillclimbers (5-7, 5-6), Jazmyn Scott rolled a 195-176 371, Lauren Turner a 142-148 290, Riley Smith a 123-157 280 and Jessica Rooney a 122-106 228.

Graham splits

Graham held off Jonathan Alder, 2,500-2,433, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Falcons (8-1, 8-1), Jayden Tourney rolled a 212-166 378, Daniel Evans a 162-196 358, Spencer Hannahs a 181-176 357 and Tyler Dowty a 200-135 335.

Jonathan Alder won the girls match, 2,374-2,161.

For Graham (8-2, 7-2), Kailey Dowty rolled a 187-151 338, Alexis Cupps a 181-155 336, Paityn Dowty a 149-157 306 and Gracie Astry a 136-130 266.

Wrestling cancelled

The Graham wrestling duals meet scheduled for today at Lakewood St. Edward High School vs. Milan Edison and St. Edward has been cancelled.