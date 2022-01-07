Triad falls, WL-S wins in girls basketball

NORTH LEWISBURG – Riverside beat Triad, 43-20, in non-league girls basketball.

The Cardinals trailed, 23-4, at the half.

For Triad (0-12), Madi Cox had 5 points, Ashlyn McCoy had 4 points and 5 steals, Mia LeMay had 4 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks and Kaley Nott added 4 steals.

Riverside won the jayvee game, 44-16. For Triad, Cylie Nott had 6 points, Mya James had 4 points, Abbey Monroe had 3 steals and Kaydence Feasel added 5 rebounds.

Triad plays at Springfield Catholic Central this afternoon.

WL-S wins

WEST LIBERTY – Bailey Poppe scored a game-high 13 points as WL-S defeated Madison Plains, 56-28, in OHC girls basketball.

WL-S led, 28-9, at the half.

For the Tigers (5-7, 4-4), Chaley Wade had 12 points and Hallie Smith added 9.

WL-S plays at Cedarville tonight.

Graham falls

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder topped Graham, 49-13, in CBC girls basketball.

The Falcons (2-10, 0-3) host Indian Lake tonight.

JH basketball

In 7th grade boys basketball, Northridge nipped Urbana, 44-43. For UJHS (7-1), Grady Lantz had 19 points and Kaden Underwood added 18.

Northridge won the 8th grade boys game, 51-34. Gavin Dyer had 13 points for UJHS (4-5).

Triad’s Cami Allison beats a Riverside defender to the basket. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_allison.jpg Triad’s Cami Allison beats a Riverside defender to the basket. Photo by John Coffman Photography