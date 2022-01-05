Posted on by

Urbana tops Bellefontaine in boys hoops


Staff report

Urbana’s Rayvon Rogan (10) drives to the basket against Bellefontaine.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana defeated Bellefontaine, 61-29, in CBC boys basketball.

The Hillclimbers (5-3) led, 24-14, at the half.

Urbana’s jayvees won, 59-38.

The Hillclimbers play at Graham on Friday.

Triad wins

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Triad knocked off Southeastern, 66-60, in OHC boys basketball.

The Cardinals led, 28-27, at the half.

For Triad (4-6, 2-5), Ayden Spriggs had 17 points, Caleb Thomas had 15, Carson Manley had 13 and Kane Bailey added 12.

Southeastern won the jayvee game, 28-26.

Triad hosts Cedarville on Friday.

WL-S falls

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview beat WL-S, 61-48, in OHC boys basketball.

The Rams led, 32-29, at the half.

For the Tigers (5-3, 4-2), Logan Saylor had 21 points and Owen Johnson added 10.

Greeneview won the jayvee game, 52-50. For the Tigers, Taran Logwood had 24 points.

Greeneview won the 9th grade game, 32-26. Jackson Steider had 9 points for the Tigers.

WL-S (5-3, 4-2) hosts Southeastern on Friday.

