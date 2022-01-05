Urbana tops Bellefontaine in boys hoops

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana defeated Bellefontaine, 61-29, in CBC boys basketball.
The Hillclimbers (5-3) led, 24-14, at the half.
Urbana’s jayvees won, 59-38.
The Hillclimbers play at Graham on Friday.
Triad wins
SOUTH CHARLESTON – Triad knocked off Southeastern, 66-60, in OHC boys basketball.
The Cardinals led, 28-27, at the half.
For Triad (4-6, 2-5), Ayden Spriggs had 17 points, Caleb Thomas had 15, Carson Manley had 13 and Kane Bailey added 12.
Southeastern won the jayvee game, 28-26.
Triad hosts Cedarville on Friday.
WL-S falls
JAMESTOWN – Greeneview beat WL-S, 61-48, in OHC boys basketball.
The Rams led, 32-29, at the half.
For the Tigers (5-3, 4-2), Logan Saylor had 21 points and Owen Johnson added 10.
Greeneview won the jayvee game, 52-50. For the Tigers, Taran Logwood had 24 points.
Greeneview won the 9th grade game, 32-26. Jackson Steider had 9 points for the Tigers.
WL-S (5-3, 4-2) hosts Southeastern on Friday.