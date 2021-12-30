Indians fall to New Bremen in girls basketball

NEW BREMEN – Mechanicsburg lost to New Bremen, 54-48, in non-league girls basketball.

The Indians trailed, 31-25, at the half but rallied in the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead.

New Bremen out-scored Mechanicsburg, 15-8, in the fourth quarter.

For the Indians (8-2), Dani Schipfer scored a game-high 20 points.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 34-30. For the Indians, Lilly Marsh had 12 points.

Mechanicsburg hosts Greeneview on Jan. 5.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Cedarville defeated Triad, 56-21, in OHC girls basketball.

For Triad (0-11, 0-8), Mia LeMay had 4 points, Abbey Overfield had 4 points, 4 steals, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Ashlyn McCoy had 3 points and 6 rebounds, Cami Allison added 3 points as did Madi Cox along with 2 blocks.

Cedarville won the jayvee game, 46-8. For Triad, Olivia Hall had 2 points and 5 rebounds, Kaitlyn Gregg had 2 points and 2 steals, Abbey Monroe had 2 points and Mya James added 7 rebounds.

Triad will host Riverside on Jan. 6.