WL-S holds off Triad in boys basketball

NORTH LEWISBURG – West Liberty-Salem defeated Triad, 63-59, in OHC boys basketball.

WL-S led, 29-23, at the half.

For the Tigers (3-1, 3-0), Logan Saylor had 24 points, Matthew Jones had 14 and Andre Jones added 8.

For the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3), Kane Bailey had 14 points and Ayden Spriggs added 13.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 56-33. For the Tigers, Isaiah Reames had 18 points and Taran Logwood added 15.

Indians fall

MECHANICSBURG – Northeastern nipped Mechanicsburg, 36-35, in OHC boys basketball.

The Indians are now 1-2, 1-2.

WL-S girls lose

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks upended WL-S, 47-32, in OHC girls basketball.

The Panthers led, 18-17, at the half.

For the Tigers (3-5, 2-3), Gabby Williams had 14 points and Chaley Wade added 10.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 17-12. Caitlyn King had 9 points for the Tigers.

West Liberty-Salem’s Matt Jones shoots over Triad’s Carson Manley. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_jones2.jpg West Liberty-Salem’s Matt Jones shoots over Triad’s Carson Manley. Photo by John Coffman Photography