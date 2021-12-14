Urbana downs Ridgemont in girls hoops

Urbana knocked off visiting Ridgemont, 64-23, in non-league girls basketball.

UHS led, 30-11, at the half.

For the Hillclimbers (7-1), Lyza Forson had 15 points, Peyton Mounce had 15 points, 8 assists and 5 steals, Alisabeth Upchurch had 8 points, Maleah Murphy had 7 points and 6 assists and Claire Shelpman and Reagan Cotner both chipped in 6 points.

Urbana’s jayvees won in two quarters, 23-7. UHS’s Emma Keely led all scorers with 7 points.

The Hillclimbers host Northwestern tonight.

Frosh basketball

West Liberty-Salem defeated North Union, 41-31, in 9th grade boys basketball. For the Tigers, Jackson Steider had 16 points and Jack Bahan added 14.

JH basketball

In 7th grade boys basketball, Urbana beat Graham, 54-33. For UJHS (4-0), Grady Lantz and Kaden Underwood each had 17 points.

Graham won the 8th grade boys game, 54-48, in OT. For UJHS, Colten Teepe had 11 points and JJ Johnson added 10.

Urbana’s 7th grade girls basketball team lost to Graham, 26-24. Brylee Spriggs scored 10 points for UJHS.

Graham did not report statistics.