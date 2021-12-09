Indians, Hillclimbers win in girls hoops

MILFORD CENTER – Mechanicsburg knocked off Fairbanks, 52-40, in OHC girls basketball.

Dani Schipfer scored eight of her career-high 18 points late in the fourth quarter as the Indians withstood a 20-4 run in the second half to remain undefeated.

Mechanicsburg led, 33-14, early in the second half, but saw the margin evaporate to 37-34 more than midway through the fourth quarter before again taking control.

Olivia Skillings added 14 points and five steals for the Indians (5-0, 3-0).

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 33-16.

Mechanicsburg hosts WL-S on Saturday night.

UHS wins

Urbana defeated visiting Shawnee, 46-14, in CBC girls basketball.

The Hillclimbers led, 23-5, at the half.

For UHS (6-0), Peyton Mounce had 12 points, 6 assists and 5 steals, Reagan Cotner had 10 points and 6 rebounds, Claire Keely had 7 points and Lyza Forson added 6 points and 5 steals.

The Hillclimbers host Ben Logan on Saturday night.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Bellefontaine upended Graham, 43-36, in CBC girls basketball.

For the Falcons (1-5), Abby Yukon had 20 points.

“We were up at halftime but turnovers once again got us,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “They are self-inflicted wounds. We need better ball skills and composure.”

The Falcons play at North Union on Wednesday.

Triad loses

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern beat Triad, 33-23, in OHC girls basketball.

For Triad (0-6, 0-3), Mia LeMay had 11 points and 8 rebounds, Abbey Overfield had 8 points, 7 steals and 11 rebounds and Ashlyn McCoy added 3 points and 9 rebounds.

Northeastern won the jayvee game, 44-14. For Triad, Kaydence Feasel had 6 rebounds and Mya James added 9 rebounds.

Mechanicsburg’s Madison Lim scores inside against Fairbanks. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_lim-1.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Madison Lim scores inside against Fairbanks. Photo by John Coffman Photography