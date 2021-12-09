Posted on by

Indians, Hillclimbers win in girls hoops


Staff report

Mechanicsburg’s Madison Lim scores inside against Fairbanks.

Mechanicsburg’s Madison Lim scores inside against Fairbanks.


Photo by John Coffman Photography

MILFORD CENTER – Mechanicsburg knocked off Fairbanks, 52-40, in OHC girls basketball.

Dani Schipfer scored eight of her career-high 18 points late in the fourth quarter as the Indians withstood a 20-4 run in the second half to remain undefeated.

Mechanicsburg led, 33-14, early in the second half, but saw the margin evaporate to 37-34 more than midway through the fourth quarter before again taking control.

Olivia Skillings added 14 points and five steals for the Indians (5-0, 3-0).

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 33-16.

Mechanicsburg hosts WL-S on Saturday night.

UHS wins

Urbana defeated visiting Shawnee, 46-14, in CBC girls basketball.

The Hillclimbers led, 23-5, at the half.

For UHS (6-0), Peyton Mounce had 12 points, 6 assists and 5 steals, Reagan Cotner had 10 points and 6 rebounds, Claire Keely had 7 points and Lyza Forson added 6 points and 5 steals.

The Hillclimbers host Ben Logan on Saturday night.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Bellefontaine upended Graham, 43-36, in CBC girls basketball.

For the Falcons (1-5), Abby Yukon had 20 points.

“We were up at halftime but turnovers once again got us,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “They are self-inflicted wounds. We need better ball skills and composure.”

The Falcons play at North Union on Wednesday.

Triad loses

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern beat Triad, 33-23, in OHC girls basketball.

For Triad (0-6, 0-3), Mia LeMay had 11 points and 8 rebounds, Abbey Overfield had 8 points, 7 steals and 11 rebounds and Ashlyn McCoy added 3 points and 9 rebounds.

Northeastern won the jayvee game, 44-14. For Triad, Kaydence Feasel had 6 rebounds and Mya James added 9 rebounds.

Mechanicsburg’s Madison Lim scores inside against Fairbanks.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_lim-1.jpgMechanicsburg’s Madison Lim scores inside against Fairbanks. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Staff report