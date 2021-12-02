Skillings leads Mechanicsburg girls to victory

WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg defeated West Jefferson, 64-31, in OHC girls basketball.

The Indians led, 34-16, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (3-0, 1-0), Olivia Skillings had 17 points and Emily Conley added 10.

West Jefferson won the jayvee game, 29-18. Sydney Waldnig had 7 points for the Indians.

Mechanicsburg hosts Triad Saturday night.

Graham falls

LONDON – Graham lost to London, 61-44, in CBC girls basketball.

The Falcons trailed, 36-27, at the half.

Abby Yukon had 20 points for Graham (1-3, 0-2) and Hailey Nash added 12.

“We were destroyed on the glass,” said GHS Coach Scott Seeberg. “We practice rebounding literally every day. We have too many girls watching the ball instead of putting a body on someone. We won’t get away with not boxing out.”

Graham won the jayvee game, 32-17. Clair Sells had 9 points for the Falcons.

Graham hosts Urbana Saturday night.

Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings (pictured) scored 17 points against West Jefferson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_skillings.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings (pictured) scored 17 points against West Jefferson. Photo by John Coffman Photography