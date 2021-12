WL-S defeats Miami East in girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Chaley Wade scored a team-high 8 points as WL-S beat Miami East, 34-29, in non-league girls basketball.

For the Tigers (1-2), Megan Hollar, Aubrey Williams and Gabby Williams each added 6 points.

Miami East won the jayvee game, 26-20. For the Tigers, Caitlyn King had 6 points.

WL-S plays at Triad tonight.

Triad boys win

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad rallied to defeat Fairlawn, 46-36, in non-league boys basketball.

The Cardinals trailed, 23-22, at the half.

For Triad (2-0), Ayden Spriggs had 12 points.

Triad won the jayvee game, 30-17.

The Cardinals host Mechanicsburg on Friday.

WL-S frosh win

WL-S downed Tecumseh, 42-28, in 9th grade boys basketball. Jack Bahan had 18 points for the Tigers.

WL-S's Megan Hollar (left) drives past Miami East's Logan Phillips. Photo by John Coffman Photography