Urbana girls open season with two wins

Lyza Forson had 15 points and 5 rebounds as Urbana defeated visiting Springfield Catholic Central, 47-32, Friday night in a non-league girls basketball season-opener at the Skeeter Classic.

The Hillclimbers led, 14-8, at the end of the first quarter and 19-13 at the half.

UHS out-scored the Irish, 18-8, in the fourth quarter.

For Urbana, Peyton Mounce had 13 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Maleah Murphy had 7 points, 5 steals and 4 assists and Marah Donahoe added 8 points.

On Saturday, UHS topped visiting Legacy Christian, 46-37.

The Hillclimbers led, 26-23, at the half.

For Urbana, Mounce had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks, Claire Keely had 10 points and 6 rebounds and Forson added 9 points and 6 rebounds.

UHS (2-0) hosts Northeastern tonight.

Indians win

CASSTOWN – Mechanicsburg beat Miami East, 42-37, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians out-scored the Vikings, 26-21, in the second half.

For Mechanicsburg (1-0), Ella Forrest had 17 points and Emily Conley added 10.

Miami East won the jayvee game, 45-21. Sydney Waldnig had 8 points for the Indians.

Mechanicsburg plays at Jonathan Alder on Saturday.

WL-S falls

DAYTON – Carroll knocked off WL-S, 41-35, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers trailed, 23-18, at the half.

For WL-S (0-1), Gabby Williams had 13 points and Aubrey Williams added 9.

Carroll won the jayvee game, 37-23. Ivy Cline had 7 points for WL-S.

The Tigers play at Anna tonight.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Elgin defeated Triad, 55-14, in non-league girls basketball on Friday.

For the Cardinals (0-1), Madi Cox had 6 points, Mia LeMay had 9 rebounds, Ashlyn McCoy had 8 rebounds and Kaley Nott added 7 rebounds.

Triad’s jayvees lost, 34-17. For the Cardinals, Kaydee Roberts had 5 points, Abbey Overfield had 5 steals and 8 rebounds, Abbey Monroe had 7 rebounds and Mya James added 7 rebounds.

Triad will play at Shawnee today in a varsity-only game starting at 7 p.m.

Urbana’s Marah Donahoe (right) drives to the basket against visiting Springfield Catholic Central Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_donahoe.jpg Urbana’s Marah Donahoe (right) drives to the basket against visiting Springfield Catholic Central Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography