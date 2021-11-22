Posted on by

Urbana girls open season with two wins


Staff report

Urbana’s Marah Donahoe (right) drives to the basket against visiting Springfield Catholic Central Friday night.

Lyza Forson had 15 points and 5 rebounds as Urbana defeated visiting Springfield Catholic Central, 47-32, Friday night in a non-league girls basketball season-opener at the Skeeter Classic.

The Hillclimbers led, 14-8, at the end of the first quarter and 19-13 at the half.

UHS out-scored the Irish, 18-8, in the fourth quarter.

For Urbana, Peyton Mounce had 13 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Maleah Murphy had 7 points, 5 steals and 4 assists and Marah Donahoe added 8 points.

On Saturday, UHS topped visiting Legacy Christian, 46-37.

The Hillclimbers led, 26-23, at the half.

For Urbana, Mounce had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks, Claire Keely had 10 points and 6 rebounds and Forson added 9 points and 6 rebounds.

UHS (2-0) hosts Northeastern tonight.

Indians win

CASSTOWN – Mechanicsburg beat Miami East, 42-37, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians out-scored the Vikings, 26-21, in the second half.

For Mechanicsburg (1-0), Ella Forrest had 17 points and Emily Conley added 10.

Miami East won the jayvee game, 45-21. Sydney Waldnig had 8 points for the Indians.

Mechanicsburg plays at Jonathan Alder on Saturday.

WL-S falls

DAYTON – Carroll knocked off WL-S, 41-35, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers trailed, 23-18, at the half.

For WL-S (0-1), Gabby Williams had 13 points and Aubrey Williams added 9.

Carroll won the jayvee game, 37-23. Ivy Cline had 7 points for WL-S.

The Tigers play at Anna tonight.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Elgin defeated Triad, 55-14, in non-league girls basketball on Friday.

For the Cardinals (0-1), Madi Cox had 6 points, Mia LeMay had 9 rebounds, Ashlyn McCoy had 8 rebounds and Kaley Nott added 7 rebounds.

Triad’s jayvees lost, 34-17. For the Cardinals, Kaydee Roberts had 5 points, Abbey Overfield had 5 steals and 8 rebounds, Abbey Monroe had 7 rebounds and Mya James added 7 rebounds.

Triad will play at Shawnee today in a varsity-only game starting at 7 p.m.

