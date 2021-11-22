Urbana girls open season with two wins

Lyza Forson had 15 points and 5 rebounds as Urbana defeated visiting Springfield Catholic Central, 47-32, Friday night in a non-league girls basketball season-opener at the Skeeter Classic.
The Hillclimbers led, 14-8, at the end of the first quarter and 19-13 at the half.
UHS out-scored the Irish, 18-8, in the fourth quarter.
For Urbana, Peyton Mounce had 13 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Maleah Murphy had 7 points, 5 steals and 4 assists and Marah Donahoe added 8 points.
On Saturday, UHS topped visiting Legacy Christian, 46-37.
The Hillclimbers led, 26-23, at the half.
For Urbana, Mounce had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks, Claire Keely had 10 points and 6 rebounds and Forson added 9 points and 6 rebounds.
UHS (2-0) hosts Northeastern tonight.
Indians win
CASSTOWN – Mechanicsburg beat Miami East, 42-37, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.
The Indians out-scored the Vikings, 26-21, in the second half.
For Mechanicsburg (1-0), Ella Forrest had 17 points and Emily Conley added 10.
Miami East won the jayvee game, 45-21. Sydney Waldnig had 8 points for the Indians.
Mechanicsburg plays at Jonathan Alder on Saturday.
WL-S falls
DAYTON – Carroll knocked off WL-S, 41-35, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.
The Tigers trailed, 23-18, at the half.
For WL-S (0-1), Gabby Williams had 13 points and Aubrey Williams added 9.
Carroll won the jayvee game, 37-23. Ivy Cline had 7 points for WL-S.
The Tigers play at Anna tonight.
Triad loses
NORTH LEWISBURG – Elgin defeated Triad, 55-14, in non-league girls basketball on Friday.
For the Cardinals (0-1), Madi Cox had 6 points, Mia LeMay had 9 rebounds, Ashlyn McCoy had 8 rebounds and Kaley Nott added 7 rebounds.
Triad’s jayvees lost, 34-17. For the Cardinals, Kaydee Roberts had 5 points, Abbey Overfield had 5 steals and 8 rebounds, Abbey Monroe had 7 rebounds and Mya James added 7 rebounds.
Triad will play at Shawnee today in a varsity-only game starting at 7 p.m.