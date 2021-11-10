WL-S runners, coach receive awards

WEST LIBERTY – Six members of the West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team earned OATCCC Academic All-Ohio status this week.

To be eligible, athletes must be in grades 10-12, have a GPA of 3.5 or better and participate in the OHSAA state cross country championships.

This year’s recipients include WL-S seniors Megan Adams and Mandilyn Weaver and sophomores Claire Longshore, Addison McAuley, Lily Smith and Ashley Yoder.

“We are proud of our student athletes’ efforts on the course and in the classroom,” said West Liberty-Salem Coach Ann Vogel. “They are active community members at WL-S, and are outstanding role models for our younger student athletes.”

This is the third consecutive Academic All-Ohio award for Adams and the second for Weaver.

Vogel also recently received an Ohio High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award.