Hillclimbers advance in volleyball

NEW CARLISLE – Urbana beat Greenville, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-9, in the opening round of the Division II volleyball sectional.

For UHS (15-8), Emily Skelley had 23 kills, 4 aces and 18 digs, Olyvia Reed had 14 kills and 7 digs, Arianna Cydrus had 11 kills and 9 digs, Ella Taylor had 40 assists and 13 digs and Olivia Heckman Stoodt added 9 digs.

The Hillclimbers advance to play Shawnee here today at 7:30 p.m.

Graham falls in soccer

SPRINGFIELD – Megan Smith had a hat trick as Northwestern defeated Graham, 6-2, in the opening round of the Division II girls soccer tournament.

The Falcons finish the season 12-5 overall.

Northwestern (13-1-3) advances to host Urbana (13-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Urbana’s Olyvia Reed (pictured) had 14 kills and 7 digs against Greenville. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_reed.jpg Urbana’s Olyvia Reed (pictured) had 14 kills and 7 digs against Greenville. Photo by John Coffman Photography