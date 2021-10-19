Hillclimbers advance in volleyball

NEW CARLISLE – Urbana beat Greenville, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-9, in the opening round of the Division II volleyball sectional.
For UHS (15-8), Emily Skelley had 23 kills, 4 aces and 18 digs, Olyvia Reed had 14 kills and 7 digs, Arianna Cydrus had 11 kills and 9 digs, Ella Taylor had 40 assists and 13 digs and Olivia Heckman Stoodt added 9 digs.
The Hillclimbers advance to play Shawnee here today at 7:30 p.m.
Graham falls in soccer
SPRINGFIELD – Megan Smith had a hat trick as Northwestern defeated Graham, 6-2, in the opening round of the Division II girls soccer tournament.
The Falcons finish the season 12-5 overall.
Northwestern (13-1-3) advances to host Urbana (13-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m.