Urbana soccer teams earn victories

SPRINGFIELD – Oliver Grim scored three goals as Urbana beat Shawnee, 4-1, in CBC boys soccer on Saturday.

For the Hillclimbers (7-3-4, 4-1-4), Eli Bradley had a goal and Riley Johnson and Sammy Karg each added an assist.

Logan Segovia had six saves in goal for UHS.

In CBC girls soccer on Saturday, Lyza Forson scored two goals as Urbana defeated visiting Tecumseh, 3-2.

For the Hillclimbers (13-3, 8-2), Peyton Mounce had a goal and an assist and Reyse Wilson added an assist.

Lilly Talebi had five saves in goal for UHS.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – Graham knocked off Greenville, 4-0, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

The Falcons are now 12-4 overall.

WL-S prevails

LONDON – The WL-S boys soccer team finished its regular season with a 7-0 victory over Madison Plains in OHC action on Saturday.

The win put the Tigers (10-4-2) into a second-place tie in the OHC.

Scoring goals for WL-S were Logan Saylor (2), Owen Johnson, Isaac Reames, Matthew Christison, Jackson Steider and Gideon Cole. Christison had 2 assists and Hunter Little added 3 saves.

The Tigers play at Greenon today at 7 p.m. in the Division III sectional.

Urbana’s Sam Karg (right) wins a key header in the midfield against Shawnee on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_karg.jpg Urbana’s Sam Karg (right) wins a key header in the midfield against Shawnee on Saturday. Photo by Ray Westcott