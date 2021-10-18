WL-S teams sweep at OHC meet

CEDARVILLE – The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team won its eighth consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference title on Saturday at Cedarville University.

WL-S was first with 20 points and Mechanicsburg was fourth with 92.

The Big Orange had five runners earn first-team All-OHC honors with Megan Adams leading the way in first place with a time of 19:01.0. Joining Adams on the first team were Ashley Yoder 2nd place (19:40.8), Addison McAuley 3rd place 20:21.1, Taylor Kennedy 6th place (21:18.2) and Mandilyn Weaver 8th place (21:43.8). Receiving second-team All-OHC honors were Claire Longshore 12th place (22:42.7) and Anna Knox 15th place (23:10.9).

Rounding out the Big Orange placers were Maggie Davis 17th place (23:15.5), Dani Smith 24th place (24:42.8) and Laney Craig 32nd place (25:34).

For Mechanicsburg, Taylor Rausch was 18th in 23:29.4 16, Emma Rodgers was 19th in 23:42.1 17, Emelee Porter was 20th in 23:45.0, Elyse Wilson was 23rd in 24:09.3 and Peyton Groves was 25th in 24:49.0.

For Triad, Abbey Overfield was 26th in 24:56.7 and Tabitha Gaier was 40th in 27:56.0.

The WL-S boys team claimed the Ohio Heritage Conference title for the 11th time in 13 years.

The Tigers were first with 21 points and Mechanicsburg was second with 62.

Results for the Tigers were Dylan Lauck 1st 16:31.0 – OHC Runner of the Year for third consecutive year and 1st Team All OHC for the fourth year in a row; Tate Yoder 2nd 16:42.5 – 1st Team All OHC for the third consecutive year; Owen Harrison 3rd 17:04.9 – 1st Team All OHC; Asher Knox 7th 17:29.4 – 1st Team All OHC; Troy Bradley 8th 17:40.2 – 1st Team All OHC; Ayden Estep 10th 17:50.3 – 2nd Team All OHC; Micah Smith 12th 17:51.9 – 2nd Team All OHC; Quentin Rudolph 16th 18:06.8 – Honorable Mention All OHC; Joey LaRoche 25th 18:34.7; Ryan Henry 29th 18:59.5 and Adam LaRoche 33rd 19:09.3.

For Mechanicsburg, Will Negley was fifth in 17:23.2, Luke Bryant was ninth in 17:49.0, Matthew Westfall was 11th in 17:50.6, Joshua Porter was 19th in 18:13.0 and Sean Shultz was 22nd in 18:20.4.

For Triad, Wyatt Robison was 13th in 17:52.5, Joe Ferguson was 28th in 18:57.1 and Jacob Haser was 47th in 20:17.1.

CBC meet

SPRINGFIELD – The Graham boys team placed fifth out of 11 teams overall and first in the Mad River Division at the CBC cross country meet on Saturday.

Results for the Falcons were First Team CBC/Mad River Division Runner of the Year – Cayden Bonham 18:32.1 (11th place 104 runners); First Team CBC – Aiden Oburn 18:41.9 (18th), First Team CBC – Ashton Aldredge 19:11.4 (28th), Second Team CBC – Ayden Rudolf 19:50.9 (40th), Special Mention – Sebastian Bowers 20:15.0 (48th), Carter Demarco 20:22.6 (53rd), Zachary Blosser 20:50.3 (65th), Carter Smith 21:13.7 (69th), Zach Wheeland 21:17.8 (72nd), Ben Parke 22:13.0 (84th), Tyler Shefbuch 24:52.6 (99th) and Braden Bost 24:57.4 (100th).

For Urbana – which placed 8th overall – Braylon Daniels was 19th in 18:42.6, Jack Buckalew was 33rd in 19:28.3, Graham Edwards was 50th in 20:19.7 and Chandler VanBuskirk was 56th in 20:32.0.

The Graham girls team finished 6th out of 12 teams and 4th in the MRD.

Results for the Falcons were First Team CBC – Hailey Nash 20:44.9 (4th out of 106 runners), First Team CBC – Taylor Aldredge 22:31.4 (18th), First Team CBC – Kelsey Demarco 22:38.1 (21st), Audrey Larmee 25:24.6 (68th), Nora Uhl 26:10.7 (78th), Ella Parke 26:41.5 (82nd), Eliza Blosser 30:02.5 (102nd) and Alli Putnam 33:09.6 (106th).

For Urbana, Morgan Stewart was 46th in 24:05.9, Kayla Booze was 65th in 25:12.4 and Kalila Lightle was 73rd in 25:52.3.

The OHC and CBC teams will all compete at district meets this Saturday.

JH cross country

The WL-S junior high girls and boys teams claimed OHC titles on Saturday.

For the Tiger girls, Gwen McCullough was 3rd (12:50) and Hattie Jacobs was 5th (13:10).

For the Mechanicsburg girls, Clair Rodgers was 1st in 12:28.6 and Isabelle Rodgers was 2nd in 12:41.4.

For the Tiger boys, Brevin Louden was 1st (11:09) and Caleb Larson was 3rd (11:52).

For the Mechanicsburg boys, C.C. Shultz was 2nd in 11:17.7 and Beck Negley was 4th in 11:58.6.

The Graham boys placed 6th out of 10 teams at the CBC meet.

For the Falcons, Garrett Wallen was 2nd out of 91 runners (11:26.8) and Jack Bonham was 10th (12:31.5).

For Urbana, Vincent Lightle was 4th in 11:45.1.

The Graham girls team placed 6th out of 11 teams.

For the Falcons, Leila Konicki was 27th out of 81 runners (15:01.3).

For Urbana, Hazel Lightle was 16th in 14:25.6

Mechanicsburg’s Emelee Porter (pictured) was 20th in 23:45.0 at the OHC meet on Saturday at Cedarville. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_porter.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Emelee Porter (pictured) was 20th in 23:45.0 at the OHC meet on Saturday at Cedarville. Photos by John Coffman Photography Triad’s Wyatt Robison (pictured) was 13th in 17:52.5 at the OHC meet on Saturday at Cedarville. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_robison.jpg Triad’s Wyatt Robison (pictured) was 13th in 17:52.5 at the OHC meet on Saturday at Cedarville. Photos by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Hailey Nash (pictured) placed fourth at the CBC cross country meet on Saturday at Northwestern. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_nash.jpg Graham’s Hailey Nash (pictured) placed fourth at the CBC cross country meet on Saturday at Northwestern. Photo by Ashley Shefbuch