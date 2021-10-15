Sectional volleyball, soccer pairings set

The prep volleyball and soccer sectional pairings were recently announced.

Volleyball

In the Division II Kettering sectional, Urbana plays Greenville on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Graham plays Brookville on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

In the Division III Northmont sectional, WL-S plays Northridge on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

In the Division IV Troy sectional, Mechanicsburg plays Russia on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and Triad will play either Fort Loramie or Twin Valley North on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Covington.

Soccer

In Division II boys, Graham hosts Shawnee on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and Urbana plays at Ben Logan on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

In Division II girls, Graham will play at Northwestern on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Urbana will play the winner on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

In Division III girls, WL-S will host Indian Lake on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

In Division III boys, WL-S will play at Greenon on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

To see the brackets for volleyball and soccer, go to ohsaa.org.