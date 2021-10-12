Newton holds off WL-S in boys soccer

PLEASANT HILL – Newton beat WL-S, 3-2, in non-league boys soccer.

Scoring goals for WL-S were Matthew Christison and Logan Saylor. Christison and DJ Yoder had the Tigers’ assists and Carter Titus had 5 saves in goal.

The Tigers (9-4-2) play their final regular season game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Madison Plains. WL-S opens sectional play on Tuesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. at Greenon.

Graham swept

ST. PARIS – Ben Logan topped Graham, 4-1, in CBC boys soccer.

The Falcons are now 5-9-1.

In CBC girls soccer, Ben Logan defeated Graham, 2-1.

The Falcons are now 11-4.

Urbana soccer

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana and Northwestern played to a 1-1 tie in CBC boys soccer.

UHS is now 5-3-4.

In CBC girls soccer, Northwestern downed the Hillclimbers, 5-3.

Ashleigh Deskins, Marah Donahoe and Lyza Forson each scored a goal for UHS (10-3).

WL-S’s Matthew Christison (pictured) scored a goal and had an assist in a loss to Newton. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_christison.jpg WL-S’s Matthew Christison (pictured) scored a goal and had an assist in a loss to Newton. Photo by John Coffman Photography