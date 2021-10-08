Over the shoulder reception

Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri (left) makes a reception over his shoulder against Fairbanks Friday night. The top-ranked Indians beat the Panthers, Ben Logan upended Urbana, North Union topped Graham, Northeastern downed WL-S and West Jefferson defeated Triad. See Tuesday’s edition of the Urbana Daily Citizen for complete coverage of high school football.

